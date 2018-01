Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of J.P. Morgan Cazenove as sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

Enquiries:

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

12 January 2018

William Simmonds +44 (0)20 7742 4000

J.P. Morgan Cazenove