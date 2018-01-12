UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8726 GG00BXDZMK63 30th November 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2017 month end at 87.26 pence per share.

The key drivers for the reduction in the NAV are a flattening in the forward interest rate curve and a seasonal fall in the prepayment rates which may continue through December, although we expect to see a corresponding reversion in future months.

The portfolio continues to perform well, in line with our expectations; more details will be available in the monthly factsheet that is due to be published shortly.

