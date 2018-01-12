sprite-preloader
12.01.2018
PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 12

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8726 GG00BXDZMK6330th November 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2017 month end at 87.26 pence per share.

The key drivers for the reduction in the NAV are a flattening in the forward interest rate curve and a seasonal fall in the prepayment rates which may continue through December, although we expect to see a corresponding reversion in future months.

The portfolio continues to perform well, in line with our expectations; more details will be available in the monthly factsheet that is due to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 12 January 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire