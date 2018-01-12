Company announcement Group Communications Announcement No. 3/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 12 January 2018







Major shareholder announcement - Danske Bank A/S



In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that at 11 January 2018, Danske Bank holds, through direct and indirect holdings, 46,833,456 voting rights attached to shares in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 5% of the voting rights of Danske Bank A/S.



The holding of own shares is attributable mainly to the DKK 10 billion share buy-back programme launched by Danske Bank on 2 February 2017. Described in detail in company announcement No. 8 of 2 February 2017, the programme will be completed by 2 February 2018.



The Board of Directors expects a proposal for the cancellation of the shares acquired under the share buy-back programme to be made at the annual general meeting to be held in 2018.



