Global Spectrophotometer Market Trends, Challenges & Drivers 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.97%

The global spectrophotometer market to grow at a CAGR of 11.97% during the period 2017-2021.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use in cell culture. Cell culture refers to the cell removal from a plant or animals and their subsequent growth in a supportive artificial environment. The cells can be removed from the tissue directly and separated by mechanical or enzymatic methods before cultivation. They can also be derived from a cell strain or a cell line that is already been established. Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, funding for cell-based research, growing regulatory approvals for vaccines based on cell culture, and technological enhancements in cell culture products will drive the cell culture market growth during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is increased consolidation. There has been a major change in the market landscape due to a series of M&A in the global spectrophotometer market. Vendors are adopting M&A to acquire technological expertise, enhance product portfolio, and expand their geographical presence. This has allowed the vendors to reduce their manufacturing cost and increase their production capacity, thereby allowing them to achieve economies of the scale.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is raw material procurement challenges. As per the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, it is mandatory for public companies to disclose a list of minerals known as conflict minerals, which are used for manufacturing spectrophotometers. The disclosure document about the supply chain of procuring minerals from the mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo is one step to stop illegal procurement of minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The list of these conflict minerals includes tantalum, tin, tungsten, and gold (3TG).



Market trends



Increasing investments and adoption of spectrophotometer in environmental monitoring

Increased consolidation

Growing use of smartphone spectrophotometer

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Hitachi High-Technologies

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu

Other prominent vendors

Analytik Jena

Beckman Coulter

Biochrom Xylem

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

Cole-Parmer

Hach

Hunter Associates Laboratory

INESA INSTRUMENT

JASCO

METTLER TOLEDO

PG Instruments

VWR

X-Rite

Xylem

