The Taiwanese cell producer said it will use the funds to repay existing loans and finance operations.

Taiwan-based polycrystalline solar cell maker Motech Industries has secured a 4.8 billion NT ($162.2 million) three-year syndicated bank loan from bank consortium led by Chang Hwa Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (Mega ICBC), and Bank of Taiwan. Other investors included First Bank Taiwan, Agricultural Bank of China Limited ...

