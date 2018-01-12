Four Key Trends IIoT Platforms are Enlisting as Businesses Race to Convert Data into Insights

Frost & Sullivan reveals participants with single complementing competencies will join forces to protect market share and boost customer value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Coupled with rapidly advancing Internet of Things (IoT) techniques, IoT platforms are set to create new business models aimed at enhanced connectivity, control and convergence. Businesses are now racing to convert raw machine and process data into actionable and useful insights in real-time. IoT platforms are at the core of this revolution, providing users with the flexibility and tools needed to develop application-centric functions unique to each industry.

Frost & Sullivan's recent research, LandscapingIIoT Platforms-Vendor Clusters and Growth Prospects, compares and benchmarks Industrial IoT platforms and vendor clusters. It highlights the prevalent innovation hubs, key technology and business trends that are influencing the evolution of industrial IoT platforms, and profiles existing industrial IoT platforms such as Condence, Axoom, Losant, Datonis, Jasper, Bosch, Azure IoT, Thingworx, Mindsphere, Devicewise, Lumada, Leonardo, and Predix (GE).

To access more information on this analysis, please clickhere: http://frost.ly/23p

"The IIoT ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and will witness acquisitions and collaborations on a large scale to close capability gaps. While major industrial participants with IT-OT expertise are leading the revolution, participants with single complementing competencies will join forces to protect market share and boost their customer value propositions," said Frost & Sullivan Industrial Automation and Process Control Senior Research Analyst Sharmila Annaswamy.

Four key industry trends in IIoT platforms:

Industry inclination towards self-service models is expected to advance Application Programming Interface (APIs) modules to the center of industrial IoT strategies;

Open cloud developer platforms such as Predix DOJO that allow collaboration between industry experts and in-house software developers is expected to accelerate proof-of-concept modeling for customers;

Satellite-based LPWAN technologies are expected to overpower cellular-based network technologies such as LTE-M,NB-IoT, and strengthen IoT use-cases for global asset tracking in oil and gas, and transportation; and

Artificial Intelligence engines and cognitive capabilities will soon become a hygiene factor in IIoT platforms primarily driven by the need to surpass the competition and boost solution performance.

"As factories and enterprises move toward a multi-cloud model, IoT platform providers will have to adopt automated load-balancing strategies to allow multi-cloud data transfers and elevate application performance across distinct cloud platforms, noted Annaswamy.

Landscaping IIoT Platforms-Vendor Clusters and Growth Prospects, is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Industrial Automation and Process Control Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Landscaping IIoT Platforms-Vendor Clusters and Growth Prospects

MD6B_10

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications - North America

P: 1.210.247.2481

E: Jaylon.Brinkley@frost.com