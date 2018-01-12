sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,044 Euro		+0,003
+7,32 %
WKN: A1JD6V ISIN: CA65542J1066 Ticker-Symbol: N7R 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORAM VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORAM VENTURES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,041
0,043
18:46
0,042
0,043
18:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALBA MINERALS LTD
ALBA MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBA MINERALS LTD0,184+8,24 %
NORAM VENTURES INC0,044+7,32 %