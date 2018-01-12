Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2017-2021 - 8 Foreign, 25 Chinese Mainland, 6 Taiwanese TPMS Vendors and 5 TPMS Sensor Chip Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global TPMS OEM market size was about 47.62 million sets with an installation rate of 50.1% in 2016. The figures for 2021 are expected to reach 81.27 million sets and 77.4%.

As people have become more aware of driving safety and countries like the United States, EU, South Korea and China (Taiwan, Mainland) introduced mandatory standards on TPMS in recent years, global TPMS market, primarily OEM, has grown steadily.



As mandatory European laws and regulations are implemented, Europe has surpassed the United States as the region with the largest demand worldwide, while China becomes the world's third largest TPMS market after Europe and the United States by virtue of its enormous automobile market. The three regions seize a market share of 37.1%, 25.4% and 16.1%, respectively.



According to the requirements of China's mandatory TPMS standard, for M1 auto models, all new certified vehicle must carry TPMS in the Chinese market by 2019 and all vehicles being produced must be compulsorily installed with TPMS in 2020, therefore China will overtake Europe to be the world's largest TPMS market by 2020. Despite a late starter, China has seen gradual increase in the penetration of TPMS and substantial growth in TPMS market for consumers are more demanding on car safety performance. The installation rate of TPMS was about 27.3% and the TPMS OEM market 7.68 million sets or so in 2016.



Theoretical demand was 24.42 million sets in the Chinese TPMS OEM market in 2016 based on the country's output of 24.42 million passenger cars, indicating a huge gap but also broad prospects for development. Propelled by the country's mandatory TPMS standard, the installation rate in the Chinese TPMS OEM market will grow rapidly over the next couple of years, hitting an estimated 74.2% in 2021 on a market size of 23.22 million sets in 2021.



Global TPMS OEM market now is primarily dominated by Schrader, Continental, Pacific, ZF TRW and HUF, the five players holding a combined global market share of nearly 90% by virtue of technological superiority. Schrader, an undisputed bellwether, took an about 54.8% market share worldwide in 2017.



Although there are more than 100 local TPMS enterprises in China, only a dozen ones including Topsystm, Sate Auto Electronic, Shanghai Baolong Automotive and Hamaton Automotive Technology are capable of bulk supply.



For now, the TPMS on JV-branded cars is supplied by multi-national companies represented by Schrader, while local Chinese players gain an upper hand in supply of TPMS on homegrown car brands. However, as Chinese enterprises continue to improve their technologies, the typical company Shanghai Baolong Automotive and some other peers have begun providing TPMS for JV auto brands.



Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2017-2021 highlights the followings:

Global TPMS industry (development environment, status quo, market size/structure, competitive landscape, development in major countries/regions);

TPMS industry in China (development environment, status quo of technology/development, market demand, market penetration, market structure, competitive landscape, summary);

(development environment, status quo of technology/development, market demand, market penetration, market structure, competitive landscape, summary); 8 foreign, 25 Chinese mainland, 6 Taiwanese TPMS vendors and 5 TPMS sensor chip companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of TPMS Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Function

1.4 System Composition

1.5 Production Process



2 Global TPMS Industry

2.1 Development Environment

2.2 Industry Status

2.3 Market Size

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.6 Major Countries



3 China TPMS Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.2 Technology Status

3.3 Industry Status

3.4 Market Demand

3.5 Market Penetration

3.6 Market Structure

3.7 Competition

3.8 Summary



4 Foreign Companies

4.1 Schrader

4.2 Continental

4.3 ZF TRW (Former TRW Automotive)

4.4 Huf Group

4.5 PressurePro

4.6 Omron

4.7 Pacific Industrial

4.8 Denso



5 Mainland Chinese Companies

5.1 Kysonix Inc.

5.2 Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation

5.3 Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.

5.4 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.5 Steelmate Co., Ltd.

5.6 Shanghai Topsystm Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.7 Shenzhen Autotech Co., Ltd.

5.8 Sate Auto Electronic Co., Ltd

5.9 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd.

5.10 Nanjing Top Sun Technology Co., Ltd.

5.11 Beijing Sincode Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

5.12 Shenzhen Autel Technology Co., Ltd.

5.13 Ningbo Fuerda Smartech Co., Ltd

5.14 China Auto Electronics Group Limited (THB Group)

5.15 Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.16 Yangzhou Kooan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.17 VICTON Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.18 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co., Ltd

5.19 Shanghai Aero-Care Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.20 Shenzhen Shenyongtong Industrial Co., Ltd.

5.21 Others



6 Taiwanese Companies

6.1 Orange Electronic

6.2 Cub Elecparts Inc

6.3 TungThih Electronic

6.4 Mobiletron

6.5 Luhai Holding Corp.

6.6 E-Lead Electronic



7 Sensor Chip Suppliers

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 GE

7.3 Infineon

7.4 NXP

7.5 Guangdong Hiway Integrated Circuit Technology Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92hlb7/global_and_china?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716