Soundproof Curtains Market to Grow at 7.7% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

Soundproof Curtains Market is forecast to reach $2.38 billion by 2022 from $1.65 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.7% during (2017-2022) driven by technological advancements in raw materials such as fiber glass, vinyl, and natural wool and the growing building & construction industry, growing demand from commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, along with global environmental concerns and their legal implications.

The major players in the soundproof curtains market include Sound Seal (US), Lantal Textiles (Switzerland), Kinetics Noise Control (US), Amcraft Manufacturing (US), Great Lakes Textiles (US), Flexshield (Australia), Haining Duletai New Material (China), Acoustical Surfaces (US), eNoise Control (US), and HOFA-Akustik (Germany).

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the soundproof curtains market, in terms of value and volume, followed by North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the hub of foreign investments with its booming residential & non-residential construction sectors, largely due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of land. The increase in demand for soundproof curtains can largely be attributed to the rising population of the region with high disposable incomes and the construction opportunities in this region. Moreover, the increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly construction drives the soundproof curtains market growth in the region.

The soundproof curtains market is witnessing considerable growth due to advancements in soundproof material technology and the growing building & construction industry. Rising health issues among people owing to the increasing sound pollution along with growth in residential and non-residential construction activities are the key factors fueling the growth of the soundproof curtains market. The soundproof curtains market presents opportunities owing to the stringent environmental regulations and increasing global noise pollution, which will drive the demand for acoustic curtains. In contrast, factors such as price volatility of raw materials and the rising demand for high sound insulated products such as soundproof carpets, panels, and ceiling solutions hamper the growth of the soundproof curtains market.

The glass wool segment held the largest share of the Soundproof Curtains Market in 2016. Glass wool accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market through 2022. The dominant position of this segment is attributed to glass wool being flexible, non-combustible, and non-degradable. Glass wool insulation has various properties such as sound absorption, durability, water repellency, in combustibility, and excellent heat insulation, which make it a suitable option for acoustic insulation.

Europe constituted the largest market share for soundproof curtains in 2016, wherein Germany is the largest country-level market. This report will help stakeholders to better understand their competitors and gain more insights with regard to their position in the business. The company profiles section includes strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions & investments adopted by soundproof curtain manufacturers.

The segmentation considered for this report is based on type, material, end-use sector, and region, which constitute the key markets. The report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the soundproof curtains market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the soundproof curtains market.

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts to collect data related to different aspects of the soundproof curtains market. Estimates reached after analysing the secondary sources were validated through these interviews. Primary sources included professionals such as manufacturers, distributors, consultants, and academic professionals. The distributions of primary interviews are as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: Manager Level - 61%, C Level - 39%

By Region: North America - 15%, Europe - 21%, Asia-Pacific - 51%, South America - 5%, Middle East & Africa - 8%

Note: Tier 1: Revenue > $400 million, Tier 2: $200 million < Revenue < $100 million, Tier 3: Revenue < $50 million

