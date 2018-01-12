Unite has urged the government to block what it called a "predatory" and "destructive" takeover bid for engineer GKN by turnaround specialist Melrose Industries. The Unite union said on Friday that ministers need to toughen up UK takeover rules so that national and social interests are prime factors in any decision rather than the depth of a hostile bidder's pockets. This came after GKN said earlier that it had rejected a 405p per share offer from Melrose, saying it was "entirely ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...