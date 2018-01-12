European-focussed energy investor Prospex Oil and Gas announced on Friday that flow-testing at the Podere Maiar-1 well in Italy had begun, with results from the testing expected to be available before 19 January. Isochronal flow testing operations on a rig-less basis started at the onshore appraisal/redevelopment well, located on the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit in the Po Valley Region, with Prospex hoping to draw positive results from the estimated total gross pay of 62m of gas held in ...

