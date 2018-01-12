US retail sales grew more strongly than expected last month amid especially strong demand for building materials and for on-line retailers. Total retail sales volumes grew at a 0.4% month-on-month pace in December to reach $495.38bn, according to the Department of Commerce. Economists had projected a smaller increase of 0.3%. Excluding sales of automobiles, which rose by 0.2% to reach $102.06bn, retail sales were 0.4% ahead versus the previous month, which was in-line with economists' forecasts. ...

