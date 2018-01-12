Tiens Group Chairman Li Jinyuan Attended the Fifth China Small and Medium Enterprise Global Development Forum

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 10, 2018, the Fifth China SME Global Development Forum and the Fifth China Brand Innovation and Development Forum were held at the Hangzhou Intercontinental Hotel. Tiens Group Chairman Li Jinyuan, as the Senior Vice President of the Global Alliance of SMEs of China Region, attended the event and discussed with other international leaders and experts about new SME development opportunities around the world in 2018 to help SMEs collect international resources, expand into global markets, and discover opportunities for cooperation to jointly develop and create new platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628000/Chairman_Li_Jinyuan_having_a_dialogue_with_David_Cameron.jpg



Also in attendance was Mr. Hou Yan, Assistant to President of Tiens Group and Ms. Huang Jiazhen, Senior Director of Tiens Group Branding and Global Public Relations Department.



The event was organized by the Global Alliance of SMEs, the United States-China International Cooperation and Exchange Association, and the China Brand Innovation and Development Project. With the "New Era" as its theme, the conference comprehensively analyzed the economic development in 2017 and actively explored the trends of the Chinese and international markets in 2018 to quickly gain a grasp of global business opportunities.



As an outstanding corporate representative of the going global strategy for Chinese national brands, entrepreneurs in attendance highly praised the international strategy of Tiens Group. The Global Alliance of SMEs, the organizer of the conference, said that Chairman Li led Tiens Group into the international market with the brand image of China. The globalization strategy and outstanding achievements of Tiens Group are highly recognized both at home and abroad. The Global Alliance of SMEs appointed Chairman Li Jinyuan as Senior Vice President of the China Region to help guide and assist Chinese enterprises in going global and shape the Chinese brand image.



During the forum, Chairman Li Jinyuan was invited to take part in a dialogue between the former British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chinese entrepreneurs. Wang Zhenghua, chairman of Chunqiu Group, Li Guangdou, CCTV brand consultant and famous brand marketing strategy expert, and Chen Jun, Chairman of Guo-Chuang Limited together with David Cameron had an in-depth exchange of ideas on globalization and how governments can help businesses develop. Chairman Li Jinyuan said that the events of the forum has greatly enhanced the friendship between China, Britain, France, South Korea, and other countries and has set up a very good platform for cooperation and exchange among enterprises.

During the dinner after the forum, Chairman Li Jinyuan and attending guests exchanged in-depth views on the global strategy of Tiens Group's health business and the strategy of their third startup. Chairman Li Jinyuan said that as a transnational conglomerate integrating industry capital, commercial capital, and financial capital in multiple fields such as biotechnology, health management, hotel tourism, education and training, e-commerce, international trade, and financial investment, Tiens Group is guided by the strategic principles of business diversification, network integration, and business synergy. With a global vision based on the Belt and Road strategy, Tiens Group will promote the launch of multiple business models around the world to share innovative models of economic and customer experience-based marketing. We will continue to promote consumption to create wealth, create greater wealth for family businesses, integrate social resources, and combine e-commerce with retail shops, achieving value appreciation and forming a global alliance.



He expressed that a "healthy China" has already become China's national strategy. Tiens Group, as a leader in the health industry, conforms to government policies and general trends, pushing ahead with the development of the health industry by optimizing and integrating Tiens Group's global network resources. Currently, Tiens Group has established branches in 110 countries and regions, re-dividing the global market into 21 regions and is also entering new markets in 37 countries and regions, such as Australia, France, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. Tiens Group has formed strategic alliances with top international enterprises and has set the bar on internationalization for Chinese enterprises.

Image Attachment Link:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=304749