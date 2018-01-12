In accordance with Nasdaq Copenhagen's "Rules for issuers of bonds," Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq") is providing the following financial calendar for 2018. Nasdaq expects to publish financial statement releases on the following dates:



-- January 31, 2018 (Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2017); -- April 25, 2018 (Results for the First Quarter of 2018); -- July 25, 2018 (Results for the Second Quarter of 2018); and -- October 24, 2018 (Results for the Third Quarter of 2018).



In addition, Nasdaq expects to hold its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders on April 24, 2018.