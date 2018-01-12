China Passenger Car Telematics Market 2017-2021: National Policy, Factors and Impediments, Market Size, Industrial Chains, Value Chains, Players and Key Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From January to October 2017, a total of 4.0993 million passenger cars were preinstalled with telematics in China, with market penetration standing at 21.02%, and the industrial scale will be up to RMB29 billion with a year-on-year surge of 38.1% and market penetration hitting 22% in 2017 around.



As intelligent driving and autonomous driving get popular and commercialized, the telematics industry size will be developing faster in the future and is expected to report RMB70 billion in 2021 when the rate of telematics installations on passenger cars will be 39%.



As for price range of passenger cars, the models priced between RMB100,000 and RMB150,000 enjoyed the highest rate of telematics installations or 4.52% during January to October 2017, and the installation rate of telematics on the models priced below RMB250,000 is on the rise in the same period. It can be seen that OEMs are aggressively promoting the prevalence of telematics and low- and medium-end car models see a growing installation rate of telematics, which is naturally welcomed by the consumers.



Telematics is technically heading towards intelligence and networking, and the two technical routes are progressing simultaneously and making for a fusion. In respect of vehicle perception layer, the technological improvements are largely shown from novel automotive electronics and operating system. In the wake of technological advancements, automotive electronics are developing towards functional integration of sensors, high-performance computing chip and new human-computer interaction. The automotive operating system is gearing from single function towards the intelligent tiered, modularized and platform-based development.

China Passenger Car Telematics Industry Report, 2017-2021 highlights the following:



Telematics overview (national policy, favorable factors and impediments, Chinese telematics market size, industrial chains, market value chains, players and key solutions, etc.);

Telematics market in China (passenger car telematics in 2017 (by price/model/OEM/telematics brand) pre-installations, installation rate and penetration rate, the supporting of key telematics brands in the Chinese automotive market, business analysis of major telematics brands (like security function, navigation function, internet entertainment and comparison of charges);

Study on telematics business of local Chinese OEMs (inkaNet (SAIC Motor), In Call (Changan Automobile), G-Netlink/ G-Link (Geely) and Cloudrive (Chery), the car models supported, functions & services, package charges as well as user growth in Chinese market);

Chinese internet firms including NavInfo, LAUNCH Tech, PATEO, WirelessCar, China TSP, TimaNetworks, Careland, Beijing Carsmart Technology, YESWAY and AutoNavi (telematics customers, products, revenue structure, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Telematics

1.1 National Policies for Developing Telematics (2016-2017)

1.2 Obstacles and Stimuli to China's Telematics Industry

1.3 Development Trends in the Chinese Telematics

1.4 Three Major Trends of Onboard Terminals

1.5 China's Telematics Industry Size

1.6 China's Telematics Penetration

1.7 China's Telematics Industry Chain and Market Participants

1.8 Structure of Telematics Industry Chain

1.9 Telematics System Architecture

1.10 Value Chain of Telematics Market

1.11 Major Telematics Market Participants

1.12 Main Solutions for Telematics

1.13 Main Solutions for OEM Telematics



2 Development of China's Telematics Market

2.1 Cumulative Pre-installation and Penetration of Passenger Car Telematics in China, 2017

2.2 Monthly Connected Pre-installation (units) and Penetration of Passenger Car Telematics in China, 2017

2.3 Installation Rate of Telematics Installed in Vehicles for Sale in China, as of Oct. 2017

2.4 Price Structure of All Vehicles for Sale Equipped with Telematics in China, as of Oct. 2017

2.5 Percentage of All Vehicles for Sale Equipped with Telematics by Price in China, as of Oct. 2017

2.6 Percentage of Models for Sale in China Equipped with Telematics by Models, as of Oct. 2017

2.7 Pre-installation of Telematics System in China, 2016-2021E

2.8 Installation Rate of New Vehicles Released in China by Price in the First Ten Months of 2017

2.9 Top 15 Telematics Systems by OEMs, Jan.-Oct.2017

2.10 Top 15 Telematics Systems by Installation, Jan.-Oct.2017

2.11 Supporting of Telematics Brands in the Chinese Automobile Market (as of Oct. 2017)

2.12 Main Telematics Brands



3 Research on Telematics of Joint-ventured OEMs in China

3.1 SAIC-GM

3.2 Toyota

3.3 Honda

3.4 Volvo

3.5 Chang'an Ford

3.6 Dongfeng Nissan

3.7 Dongfeng YuedaKia

3.8 Dongfeng Citroen

3.9 Dongfeng Peugeot

3.10 Beijing Benz

3.11 Beijing Hyundai

3.12 BMW Brilliance



4 Research on OEM Telematics in China

4.1 SAIC Motor

4.2 Changan Automobile

4.3 Geely Automobile

4.4 Chery Automobile

4.5 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.



5. Chinese Telematics Companies

5.1 NavInfo Co., Ltd.

5.2 LAUNCH Tech Company Limited

5.3 PATEO

5.4 WirelessCar

5.5 China TSP

5.6 TimaNetworks

5.7 Careland

5.8 Beijing Carsmart Technology Co., Ltd

5.9 YESWAY

5.10 AutoNavi



