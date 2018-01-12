At NRF, Tinyclues will unveil its AI-first marketing platform to retailers in North America and show how retail companies are winning on average a 49 percent increase in campaign revenues.

Tinyclues, provider of a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-first marketing solution, today announced it will exhibit at NRF 2018, 'Retail's Big Show' running January 14-16 in New York City.

At NRF, booth #1155, Tinyclues will unveil its AI-first marketing solution to North American retailers and demonstrate how major international retail brands are using Tinyclues to dramatically increase revenue from marketing campaigns and improve customer experience. For example, Brandalley, Charles Tyrwhitt, Club Med, FNAC, Holland Barrett, Lacoste, Thomas Cook or Voyages-sncf.com report a proven outstanding increase in marketing campaign revenue, with an average increase in revenues of 49 percent.

After opening its London office in 2016, Tinyclues opened its first North American office in November 2017, in New York City.

"North American consumers are receiving ever more communications from brands, which makes it hard for marketers to earn engagement and grow campaign revenues," said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. "Tinyclues' AI-first marketing platform predicts future buyers for any campaign with incredible accuracy, allowing retailers to present highly relevant product offers to highly qualified audiences, cut through the noise and win engagement."

In 2017, Tinyclues was named a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

Using Tinyclues' AI-First marketing platform, major retailers can:

Easily find among their customers the buyers in the days following a product-centric campaign

Increase traffic and revenue online and in-store

Optimize and orchestrate their omnichannel marketing agenda

Re-activate low-activity customers

At Retail's Big Show, Tinyclues will exhibit as a member of the Business France/French Tech community, booth #1155. Stop by to see a demo of the product, try the ROI calculator and discover by how much Tinyclues can boost marketing campaign revenues!

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first marketing solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues' ground-breaking solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 500 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

