Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - Preferred Dental Technologies (CSE: PDTI), a technology leader in the dental implant field, was recently discussed in a research report by SmarTech Markets Publishing, the leading industry analysis firm for the 3D printing industry.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses the company's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Preferred Dental" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_z18t4ya5/Preferred-Dental-Technologies-CSE-PDTI-was-recently-discussed-in-a-research-report-by-SmarTech-Markets-Publishing

Erik Siegmund, Preferred Dental's President and CEO, was interviewed for the research report titled "3D Printing in Dentistry 2018: An Opportunity Analysis and 10-Year Forecast" which is available for purchase on www.smartechpublishing.com.

The report states: "Dentists worldwide continue to leverage digital workflows and manufacturing processes, having long since identified that digital dentistry represents the future of the industry. Indeed, 3D printing is well positioned to become the leading digital process in dental fabrication worldwide."

Erik Seigmund, President and CEO, stated: "We are honored to have received a name mention in the report. We are one of only three companies mentioned by name in this prestigious publication. I am greatly encouraged by the recognition we have gained on the world stage amongst all the other dental implant companies."

Scott Dunham, SmarTech's Vice President of Research and primary author of the study, stated: "SmarTech is encouraged by the efforts of a particular group of innovative dental implant solutions companies, to include Preferred Dental Implants, who are taking steps to further the acceptance of 3D printing technologies in the fast-growing area of implantology. Print technologies have already had a massive impact on the dental prosthetics market, but as demand for implant-supported restorations grows worldwide, it will be up to companies like Preferred Dental to bring the potential benefits of 3D printing to dental practitioners, and ultimately to patients."

With a growing number of dental labs using 3D printing technology to create their own bridges, overdenture bars, models and crowns, Preferred Dental's solution can be seamlessly integrated and adopted in their daily routine, using an economical in house 3D printer. This eliminates sending out cases for manufacturing, which allows technicians to maintain case control while improving their operating margins.

In a test run of prototypes, 12 custom angled abutments were 3D printed within 27 minutes. This compares very favorably to the standard milling of a single custom abutment which typically takes 45 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Lionel Gosselin, who recently joined the Board of Directors, will enhance the company's sales and marketing efforts and will assist in building shareholder value exploring and developing prospective dental projects and opportunities.

The company's shares, now trading under its new symbol PDTI, having recently changed from PDT, are trading at $0.075 and with 62.4 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4.7 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's websites www.prefdent.com, and www.PreferredDentalImplant.com, contact Erik Siegmund, CEO, at 204-691-3722, or email info@PreferredDentalImplant.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media is arguably the largest producer and distributer of video content, primarily for small and mid-cap companies. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com