Marketing operations pioneer to unveil the latest innovations for retail at conference



CHICAGO, 2018-01-12 17:19 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo, a global provider of marketing operations and digital asset management technology, today announced its presence at NRF 2018 Retail's Big Show in New York City from January 14-16. Aprimo is among select partners who will exhibit alongside Microsoft at booth #2803.



Attendees at the largest retail show in the U.S. are invited to meet Aprimo to learn how to deliver more consistent and engaging omnichannel shopping experiences. With its Microsoft Azure-based solutions, Aprimo helps retailers optimize storefronts, consumer touchpoints and point of sale, by streamlining the creation and delivery of innovative product experiences. Aprimo also provides streamlined processes, detailed budget management and alignment with organizational objectives.



Aprimo's exhibit will include a client showcase featuring one of its key retail customers, the world's largest home improvement retailer. Hosted in Azure, this retailer uses Aprimo Digital Asset Management (DAM) to centralize its digital content in one repository, to quickly find and reuse content and serve as a single source of truth for omnichannel brand consistency. As a result, it can create and publish content more seamlessly across channels to provide engaging and consistent shopping experiences. This retailer is one of many clients in the retail and consumer packaged goods space that use Aprimo's solutions.



In addition, Aprimo supports world-class brands including CVS, Pandora, IKEA, DICK'S Sporting Goods and Samsonite.



"Things are changing quickly in the world of marketing, and in marketing technology - and a retailer's ability to evolve digitally will have a huge impact on whether or not they grow, or see sales decline. It's a really simple proposition… but not easy. To remain relevant, brands need to be able to produce and manage consumer and shopper relevant content at scale," said Mark Fera, Aprimo's Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions. "We are delighted to participate with Microsoft at NRF to share the most innovative ways retailers can solve large and complex challenges they face with the right process, technology, and digital marketing solutions."



Pinar Salk, Industry Solutions Director - Retail, Microsoft said, "We are pleased to welcome Aprimo as part of our presence at this year's NRF Retail Big Show. We have been a long-time partner of Aprimo and are excited to stand alongside them as they demonstrate solutions that are integral to the retail industry. It is through the work of our customers and partners, like Aprimo, that we can stay ahead of ever-changing customer expectations to provide the experiences customers want."



NRF 2018 Retail's Big Show takes place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from January 14-16, 2018. To meet with Aprimo, visit booth #2803 or book a meeting at https://www.aprimo.com/nrf2018.



About Aprimo Aprimo's performance driven Marketing Operations and Digital Asset Management technology gives marketers the advantage to govern and grow their brand. Aprimo delivers the advantage with its innovative Marketing Operations Hub. We allow marketers to manage budgets, data, people, and content throughout the ideation, workflow and campaign delivery of the brand experience while maximizing provable ROI. For more information visit www.aprimo.com.



Media Contact: Michael Grimm Michael.grimm@finnpartners.com