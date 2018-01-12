The European Investment Trust Plc - Key Information Document

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Key Information Document

The Company announces that its Key Information Document, which is available on the Company's website at www.theeuropeaninvestmenttrust.com, has been updated to reflect the Company's revised objective and investment policy, as approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 January 2018.

12 January 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP