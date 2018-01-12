Global Acetonitrile Market 2017-2022: High Demand of Drug Recrystallization & Majorly Used Grade in HPLC Applications Drving the Potential $277 Million Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Acetonitrile Market by Type (Derivative and Solvent), Application (Pharmaceutical, Analytical Industry, Agrochemical, and Extraction), Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The acetonitrile market is estimated to be USD 219.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 277.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2022.
Flourishing pharmaceutical industry across the globe, along with increased use of acetonitrile in the analytical industry is expected to drive the growth of the acetonitrile market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for acetonitrile across the globe. Continuously increasing population and growing number of end-use industries in the region have also led to increased demand for acetonitrile in the Asia Pacific region. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific acetonitrile market. In addition, continuous R&D activities being carried out in the region for the development of new medicines and pesticides are also fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific acetonitrile market.
The growth of the acetonitrile market is due to flourishing pharmaceutical industry across the globe, which is the major consumer of acetonitrile. Acetonitrile is also used in agrochemicals for synthesizing vitamins and pesticides. It is used to carry out extraction of fluids from fatty acids. In the petrochemical industry, acetonitrile is used as an extractive distillation solvent. However, a limited number of direct production facilities of acetonitrile across the globe acts as a restraint to the growth of the acetonitrile market.
INEOS AG (Switzerland), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Nova Molecular Technologies (US), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Avantor Performance Materials LLC (US), and Imperial Chemical Corporation (Taiwan) are some of the leading companies operating in the acetonitrile market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Demand of Drug Recrystallization
- Majorly Used Grade in HPLC Applications
Restraints
- Limited Number of Direct Production Facility of Acetonitrile
- Acrylonitrile-Acetonitrile Co Product Relationship
Opportunities
- Ever Increasing Development of Pharmaceutical Industry
- Increasing Use of Acetonitrile in Different Applications
Challenges
- Required Knowledge and Proper Safety of Acetonitrile
- Threats From Substitute
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Acetonitrile Market, By Type
7 Acetonitrile Market, By Application
8 Regional Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Alfa Aesar
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Avantor Performance Materials, LLC
- Biosolve Chimie
- Central Marble Products
- Concord Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
- Connect Chemicals GmbH
- Formosa Plastic Corporation
- Gfs Chemicals, Inc.
- Honeywell Research Chemicals
- Imperial Chemical Corporation
- Ineos AG
- Jilin Provincial Chemicals Import & Export Co., Ltd.
- Meganite Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc.
- Pharmco-Aaper
- Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited
- Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd.
- Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd
- Tedia Company, Inc.
- Zibo Luzhong Chemical and Light Industry Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8d4qz7/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716