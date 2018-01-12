Global Acetonitrile Market 2017-2022: High Demand of Drug Recrystallization & Majorly Used Grade in HPLC Applications Drving the Potential $277 Million Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Acetonitrile Market by Type (Derivative and Solvent), Application (Pharmaceutical, Analytical Industry, Agrochemical, and Extraction), Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The acetonitrile market is estimated to be USD 219.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 277.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2022.



Flourishing pharmaceutical industry across the globe, along with increased use of acetonitrile in the analytical industry is expected to drive the growth of the acetonitrile market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for acetonitrile across the globe. Continuously increasing population and growing number of end-use industries in the region have also led to increased demand for acetonitrile in the Asia Pacific region. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific acetonitrile market. In addition, continuous R&D activities being carried out in the region for the development of new medicines and pesticides are also fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific acetonitrile market.



The growth of the acetonitrile market is due to flourishing pharmaceutical industry across the globe, which is the major consumer of acetonitrile. Acetonitrile is also used in agrochemicals for synthesizing vitamins and pesticides. It is used to carry out extraction of fluids from fatty acids. In the petrochemical industry, acetonitrile is used as an extractive distillation solvent. However, a limited number of direct production facilities of acetonitrile across the globe acts as a restraint to the growth of the acetonitrile market.



INEOS AG (Switzerland), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Nova Molecular Technologies (US), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Avantor Performance Materials LLC (US), and Imperial Chemical Corporation (Taiwan) are some of the leading companies operating in the acetonitrile market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



High Demand of Drug Recrystallization

Majorly Used Grade in HPLC Applications

Restraints



Limited Number of Direct Production Facility of Acetonitrile

Acrylonitrile-Acetonitrile Co Product Relationship

Opportunities



Ever Increasing Development of Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Use of Acetonitrile in Different Applications

Challenges



Required Knowledge and Proper Safety of Acetonitrile

Threats From Substitute

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Acetonitrile Market, By Type



7 Acetonitrile Market, By Application



8 Regional Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Alfa Aesar

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Biosolve Chimie

Central Marble Products

Concord Technology ( Tianjin ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Connect Chemicals GmbH

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Gfs Chemicals, Inc.

Honeywell Research Chemicals

Imperial Chemical Corporation

Ineos AG

Jilin Provincial Chemicals Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Meganite Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc.

Pharmco-Aaper

Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited

Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd.

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd

Tedia Company, Inc.

Zibo Luzhong Chemical and Light Industry Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8d4qz7/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716