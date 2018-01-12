Negotiators of the three parties have agreed on a common preliminary paper. The parties agreed on additional tenders for large-scale solar and wind power projects with a volume of 4 GW in the years 2019 and 2020.

German political parties CDU/CSU and SPD, whom are now in talks to create a new government coalition following the deadlocked elections in September 2017, have agreed that more solar and wind power auctions will have to be held over the next years.

Negotiators of the two parties have agreed in a 28-page document, to which pv magazine had access, that Germany currently needs to expand its onshore and offshore wind power deployment, as well as solar PV.

According to the paper, there should be additional auctions aimed at saving

