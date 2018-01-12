sprite-preloader
RUBIS: BITUMEN BUSINESS GETS MORE INTERNATIONAL

In view of supporting its development projects in India and Africa, Rubis is securing a bitumen supply through the acquisition of FCG a privately-owned Iranian-based bitumen company involved in the production, storage and export operating from Bandar Abbas (Strait of Hormuz).

During last year, the company has traded 200 000 metric tons through exports mainly towards Eastern African countries and India, regions where Rubis intends to develop its positions.

This acquisition is in line with Rubis long-term strategy to secure a competitive and high-grade supply while enlarging its offer from drums to containers and small bulk in order to take over new market positions. Rubis intends to invest some €100 million over the next two years to achieve this goal.

Upcoming events:

Q4 2017 revenue: February 8, 2018 (Market closing)

Press ContactAnalysts Contact
PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie GABRIELI RUBIS - Investor relations
Tel: +33 (0) 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595

Download PDF (http://hugin.info/143569/R/2160880/831079.pdf)


Source: RUBIS via Globenewswire

