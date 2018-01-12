Global Sugar Substitutes Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Natural High-Intensity Sweeteners

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sugar Substitutes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sugar substitutes market to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Sugar Substitutes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Sugar substitutes are sweet food additives that taste like sugar. They are characterized by significantly lower calories than sugar. Sugar substitutes are incorporated in beverages, confectionary, baked products, dairy products, frozen food, and health and personal care products. The global sugar substitutes market is growing at a moderate rate and is expected to continue the same degree of growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for healthy and low-calorie food products contributes to the growth of the market.



One trend in the market is new product launches. New product development, improved taste, versatility, and high levels of marketing support are likely to increase the demand for sugar substitutes in the market. Cargill announced the launch of Evolva's EverSweet (in 2016).



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for natural high-intensity sweeteners. The global natural high-intensity sweeteners market is growing at a fast rate. The market is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Natural high-intensity sweeteners like stevia are largely popular across the globe.



One of the major reasons for the high demand for stevia is the use of the sweetener in combination with sucrose. Stevia is used in products that are characterized by limited-sugar content. Thus, the use of stevia does not eliminate the use of sugar. Erythritol is one of the most commonly used ingredients with stevia, which gained the EU approval for use in beverages in late 2015.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent food safety regulations. Vendors ought to receive approvals from various authorities (such as the Foods Standards Agency and the European Food Safety Authority) prior to new product launches. Food and beverages that are incorporated with artificial sweeteners must adhere to the guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies regarding the number of sweeteners used, marketing, labeling, and the average daily intake of sweeteners. Monk fruit, which is a zero-calorie sweetener, is still not approved in Europe. Within the past few years, many high-fructose corn syrups have been banned. In 2017, the Government of Sipalay banned the entry of products containing HFCS.



Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Ingredion

Merisant

PureCircle

Tate & Lyle

Other prominent vendors

American Crystal Sugar Company

Cumberland Packing

DOMINO FOODS

GLG LEADING LIFE TECHNOLOGIES

Imperial Sugar

Janus Life Sciences

JK Sucralose

NOW Foods

NutraSweet

Pyure Brands

Roquette

Stevi0cal

Sunwin Stevia International

Sweet Green Fields

SweetLeaf Stevia

Sweetlife Australia

Xinghua Green Biological Preparation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product Type



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3lcg7v/global_sugar?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716