sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,055 Euro		-0,125
-1,74 %
WKN: A117Q2 ISIN: GB00BNGWY422 Ticker-Symbol: 83S 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SSP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SSP GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INMARSAT PLC
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INMARSAT PLC5,946+4,98 %
SSP GROUP PLC7,055-1,74 %