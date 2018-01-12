London's FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,788.20 in afternoon trade on Friday, having hit a record intraday high of 7,790.96 earlier, led higher by engineer GKN. Shares in GKN surged after the company said it has rejected a bid proposal from Melrose and appointed Anne Stevens as chief executive, as it announced plans to separate its aerospace and automotive businesses. GKN confirmed that it received a bid from Melrose on Monday at 405p per share, comprising 80% in new Melrose shares and 20% in cash. ...

