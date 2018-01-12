Language translation technology group SDL announced on Friday that, based on unaudited results, it was expecting to deliver an adjusted EBITDA for 2017 of approximately £22m after the firm saw language services division improve gross margins throughout the second half of the trading year. For the twelve months ended 31 December, SDL expected group revenue to come in approximately 8% higher than the previous trading year at £285m. SDL stated exceptional costs for the year would be roughly ...

