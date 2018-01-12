Wall Street's main market gauges are continuing to push higher, helped by another drop in the US dollar and as investors sift through earnings from the likes of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. As of 1558 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrials Average was up by 0.72% or 183.66 to 25,758.35, alongside an advance of 0.42% or 11.63 points to 2,779.17 on the S&P 500 and a gain of 0.46% or 33.25 points in the Nasdaq Composite to 7,244.33. In parallel, the US dollar spot index was falling 0.62% to 91.28 and trading ...

