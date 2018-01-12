Global Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market 2017-2021 - Growing Adoption of Robot Arms in Cleanrooms

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cleanroom storage cabinet market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is augmented use of medical devices. There has been an increase in the adoption of diagnostic medical devices in the pharmaceutical industry. These medical devices offer therapeutic benefits and are used to measure or monitor the functions of the human body.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising investments in the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing industries globally and is expected to expand considerably during the forecast period. The healthcare industry comprises different medical fields, including hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences. Cleanrooms are an important part of the healthcare industry to maintain a contaminant-free environment while manufacturing drugs and medical devices. The increasing emphasis on improving the medical care and treatment available to the public is expected to have a positive impact on the investments in cleanrooms in the healthcare industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. Cleanroom storage cabinets are mainly made of stainless steel as it is easy-to-clean, lightweight, and portable. Vendors producing cleanroom storage cabinets need to ascertain the price of the product. This price setting is dependent on the price of the raw material. However, stainless steel is subjected to price fluctuations month-on-month, making it difficult for vendors to fix the price of cleanroom storage cabinets. Stainless steel is widely used among cleanroom storage cabinets vendors. Thus, any fluctuation in the commodity prices will pose a challenge to manufacturers in terms of devising their pricing strategy. An inappropriate pricing strategy can affect profit margins adversely. Thus, the fluctuation in stainless steel prices will negatively affect the manufacturers of cleanroom storage cabinets.

Key vendors

Cleatech

Clean Room Depot

Palbam Class

Terra Universal

Other prominent vendors

ACMAS Technologies

Bosio Metal Specialties

Clean Rooms International

Clean Air Products

Foothills Systems

GMP Technical Solutions

Integrated Cleanroom Technologies

Mach-Aire

MRC Systems

Om industries

Pearce Stainless

Reytek Corporation

Srprefabs Modular Cleanroom

Technical Air Products

TDI International

