Global Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market 2017-2021 - Growing Adoption of Robot Arms in Cleanrooms

The "Global Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cleanroom storage cabinet market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is augmented use of medical devices. There has been an increase in the adoption of diagnostic medical devices in the pharmaceutical industry. These medical devices offer therapeutic benefits and are used to measure or monitor the functions of the human body.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising investments in the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing industries globally and is expected to expand considerably during the forecast period. The healthcare industry comprises different medical fields, including hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences. Cleanrooms are an important part of the healthcare industry to maintain a contaminant-free environment while manufacturing drugs and medical devices. The increasing emphasis on improving the medical care and treatment available to the public is expected to have a positive impact on the investments in cleanrooms in the healthcare industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. Cleanroom storage cabinets are mainly made of stainless steel as it is easy-to-clean, lightweight, and portable. Vendors producing cleanroom storage cabinets need to ascertain the price of the product. This price setting is dependent on the price of the raw material. However, stainless steel is subjected to price fluctuations month-on-month, making it difficult for vendors to fix the price of cleanroom storage cabinets. Stainless steel is widely used among cleanroom storage cabinets vendors. Thus, any fluctuation in the commodity prices will pose a challenge to manufacturers in terms of devising their pricing strategy. An inappropriate pricing strategy can affect profit margins adversely. Thus, the fluctuation in stainless steel prices will negatively affect the manufacturers of cleanroom storage cabinets.
Market trends
- Increasing application of nanoelectronics
- Augmented use of medical devices
- Growing adoption of robot arms in cleanrooms
- Growing use of electronic components in the automotive sector
Key vendors
- Cleatech
- Clean Room Depot
- Palbam Class
- Terra Universal
Other prominent vendors
- ACMAS Technologies
- Bosio Metal Specialties
- Clean Rooms International
- Clean Air Products
- Foothills Systems
- GMP Technical Solutions
- Integrated Cleanroom Technologies
- Mach-Aire
- MRC Systems
- Om industries
- Pearce Stainless
- Reytek Corporation
- Srprefabs Modular Cleanroom
- Technical Air Products
- TDI International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
