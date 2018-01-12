Global Ethanolamines Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Akzo Nobel, BASF, INEOS Group, Huntsman International, SABIC & The Dow Chemical

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ethanolamines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Ethanolamines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is alkylation of ETAs: An approach to a novel class of functional surfactants. One of the emerging trends in the global ETAs market is the alkylation of ETAs. This has emerged as a novel approach to the production of a novel class of surfactants. The market has witnessed the synthesis of certain dimeric and monomeric surfactants with head groups ranging from TEA to DEA synthons.

According to the report, one driver in the market is burgeoning demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry. The global ETAs market is fueled by the demand for ETAs from applications in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Particularly, TEA has found an increased preference in cosmetic products such as mascara, eyeshadow, fragrance, concealer, and foundation, thereby strengthening the global ETA market. It is also included in hair care products such as wave sets and hair dyes.

Further, TEA is a common ingredient in shaving gels and creams and in sunscreens. The function of TEA is to balance the pH of a commodity or product. It is also employed as an emulsifier to assist the retention of a relatively more homogenous appearance of products and to spread creams evenly over the skin.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limited scope for the expansion of the amines market in developed countries. The global ETAs market is influenced by the functioning of the global amines market. ETA is one of the major types of amines consumed globally.



The global amines market is witnessing a shift in the manufacturing sites from the west to the east, especially after the period of recession. Therefore, the focus on the production of amines has shifted from the developed regions such as North America and Europe toward the developing regions of the world. In essence, the current production of amines is being propelled by the emerging markets in the APAC region backed by the availability of inexpensive labor and increased demand for amines in the region.



Market trends



Alkylation of ETAs: An approach to a novel class of functional surfactants

The use of ETAs for degumming of sunflower oils and rapeseed as diesel fuels

Increasing production of eco-friendly ETAs backed by R&D activities



Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

BASF

INEOS Group Holdings

Huntsman International

SABIC

The Dow Chemical

Other prominent vendors

Daicel

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

PTT Global Chemical Public Company

Sintez OKA Group of Companies

