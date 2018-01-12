SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/18 -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde") (TSX VENTURE: NOU)(OTCQX: NMGRF)(FRANKFURT: NM9) a Quebec based Canadian junior mining company that focuses on the development of its natural graphite asset located in the town of St-Michel-des-Saints some 150 km north of Montreal, has been approved to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the symbol "NMGRF". Nouveau Monde will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOU".

The OTCQX platform facilitates the trading of Nouveau Monde equities for existing and future US-based shareholders by providing convenient access to its news and financial disclosures.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, stated "On top of producing graphite concentrate through typical crushing-grinding-flotation flowsheet, we aim at processing further our graphite flake in a second transformation for manufacturing purified spherical graphite to be sold into the Lithium-Ion Battery (LiB) market. As this targeted market is predominantly in the U.S. we think that being traded on a premium U.S. market will enable greater exposure and accessibility to our expanding U.S. and global shareholder base."

Nouveau Monde was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Nouveau Monde at:

http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NMGRF/quote

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde discovered a graphite deposit on its Tony claims block, part of its fully owned Matawanie graphite property. This discovery recently gave rise to the publication of results from a Prefeasibility Study (PFS), released on October 25, 2017 by Nouveau Monde. This PFS demonstrated strong economics with a planned production of 52,000 tpy of high purity flake graphite concentrate, and a mine life of 27 years. The Probable Mineral Reserves, identified over the West Zone of the Tony Block totals 33.0 Mt grading 4.39 % Cg. These Reserves are prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definitions Standards for mineral resources in concordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Matawinie graphite project is located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal. It benefits from direct access to a workforce and the appropriate infrastructure to operate, including abundant and renewable hydroelectric resources. Nouveau Monde's team members are developing this project with the outmost respect for the neighboring communities, while targeting a low environmental impact footprint.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to (i) years of service life and the annual production capacity of the Demo Plant; (ii) the obtaining the necessary authorizations and permits; (iii) the schedule, outlook and forecast of the Demo Plant; (iv) the benefits to be derived from the Demo Plant and (v) generally, the above "About Nouveau Monde Graphite" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook constitute 'forward-looking information' or 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. Further information regarding Nouveau Monde is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: www.nouveaumonde.ca

Contacts:

Marie-Eve Chaume

Communications Vice-President

+1 (514) 951-5498



