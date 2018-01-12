Global N-Butanol Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2020 - Growing Butyl Acrylate Manufacturing Industry is a Key Market Driver

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "N-Butanol Market by Application (Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvent, Plasticizers) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, RoW) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The n-butanol market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% between 2015 and 2020, and is expected to generate a global market size of worth USD 9.9 Billion by 2020.
This study estimates its global demand and market size in terms of value for n-butanol in 2014 and projects the expected demand and market value of the same by 2020. As a part of the quantitative analysis, the study segments the global market by application at country level with current market estimation and forecast till 2020.
The Asia-Pacific region is the biggest market of n-butanol, accounting for 51.3% of the global n-butanol consumption by volume in 2014. Growing automotive and marine coatings industries and high demand for industrial and architectural products are driving the demand for n-butanol in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing application of n-butanol as a feedstock for butyl acrylate and butyl acetate manufacturing is further driving the market. The exorbitant growth and innovation along with the industry consolidations are expected to ascertain a bright future for the n-butanol industry in the region.
Currently, the penetration of n-butanol is largest in the butyl acrylate application and it is increasing in direct solvent applications. The key drivers are growing butyl acrylate manufacturing industry, strong demand in China, and rising investments in Saudi Arabia's oil & gas downstream sector. Capacity expansions, merger & acquisitions, and technological developments & innovations are identified as key strategies to expand the n-butanol market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Butyl Acrylate Manufacturing Industry
- Increasing Demand for N-Butanol in the Asia-Pacific Region
Restraints
- Low Product Differentiation
- Negative Trends of Dop (Bis(2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate) in Europe and North America
Opportunities
- Demand Supply Gap in China
- Rising Investment in Saudi Arabia's Downstream Sector
- Strict Regulations Driving the Demand for Bio-Based N-Butanol
Challenges
- Low Economy of Scale for Small Capacity Plants
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Dynamics
6 Industry Trends
7 N-Butanol Market, By Application
8 N-Butanol Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd - (BPC)
- BASF SE
- Cobalt Technologies Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- OXEA Corporation
- Perstorp Holding AB
- Petrochina Company Limited
- Sasol Limited
- The DOW Chemical Company
