Global N-Butanol Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2020 - Growing Butyl Acrylate Manufacturing Industry is a Key Market Driver

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "N-Butanol Market by Application (Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvent, Plasticizers) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, RoW) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The n-butanol market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% between 2015 and 2020, and is expected to generate a global market size of worth USD 9.9 Billion by 2020.

This study estimates its global demand and market size in terms of value for n-butanol in 2014 and projects the expected demand and market value of the same by 2020. As a part of the quantitative analysis, the study segments the global market by application at country level with current market estimation and forecast till 2020.

The Asia-Pacific region is the biggest market of n-butanol, accounting for 51.3% of the global n-butanol consumption by volume in 2014. Growing automotive and marine coatings industries and high demand for industrial and architectural products are driving the demand for n-butanol in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing application of n-butanol as a feedstock for butyl acrylate and butyl acetate manufacturing is further driving the market. The exorbitant growth and innovation along with the industry consolidations are expected to ascertain a bright future for the n-butanol industry in the region.



Currently, the penetration of n-butanol is largest in the butyl acrylate application and it is increasing in direct solvent applications. The key drivers are growing butyl acrylate manufacturing industry, strong demand in China, and rising investments in Saudi Arabia's oil & gas downstream sector. Capacity expansions, merger & acquisitions, and technological developments & innovations are identified as key strategies to expand the n-butanol market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Butyl Acrylate Manufacturing Industry

Increasing Demand for N-Butanol in the Asia-Pacific Region

Restraints



Low Product Differentiation

Negative Trends of Dop (Bis(2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate) in Europe and North America

Opportunities



Demand Supply Gap in China

Rising Investment in Saudi Arabia's Downstream Sector

Downstream Sector Strict Regulations Driving the Demand for Bio-Based N-Butanol

Challenges



Low Economy of Scale for Small Capacity Plants

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends



7 N-Butanol Market, By Application



8 N-Butanol Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd - (BPC)

BASF SE

Cobalt Technologies Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

OXEA Corporation

Perstorp Holding AB

Petrochina Company Limited

Sasol Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gr62r7/global_nbutanol?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716