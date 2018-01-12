ATVI Stock: Watching This Significant Level of Price Resistance2017 was a year for the record books, as the markets were on a steady climb and there was little to volatility to shakes the nerves of investors. If there is one thing I could wish for on the investing front for 2018, is that the market either matches or exceeds the performance that was seen in 2017.I am focusing on video game company Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) because I have the inclination to believe that higher ATVI stock prices are on the horizon. My inclination for higher Activision Blizzard stock prices is based on a method of investment analysis called technical.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...