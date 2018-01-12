Global Polycarbonate Films Market with Forecasts to 2022 - Growing Demand for Recyclable Plastics Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polycarbonate Films Market by Type (Optical, Flame Retardant, and Weatherable), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, and Medical Packaging), and Region (APAC, NA, EU, SA and MEA) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polycarbonate films market is estimated at USD 1.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Increasing demand for polycarbonate films from the electrical & electronics industry is the major driver for the growth of the polycarbonate films market. In the electrical & electronics industry, polycarbonate films are widely used for various applications such as LCDs in consumer electronics, in PCB, control panel overlays, and membrane switches. Hence the growing electrical & electronics industry is expected to drive the demand for polycarbonate films.

The optical polycarbonate films market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This is attributed to the increased use of optical polycarbonate films in electrical & electronics industry. These films are optically clear and have good light transmission properties. These properties make these films preferred in the display and lighting applications in consumer electronics and other electronic products. The growth is further boosted by the increasing growth of the electrical & electronics industry, globally.

APAC is the largest polycarbonate films market, globally. China is the most dominant market in the region. The market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 due to the ongoing rapid economic expansion in the region. In addition, rapid development in the electronics industry is driving the demand for polycarbonate films in the consumer electronics application in the region.

The report also includes company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players, such as SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), 3M Company (US), Suzhou Omay Optical Materials (China), and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan) to strengthen their position in the polycarbonate films market.

Though the polycarbonate films market is expected to witness rapid growth globally, the major restraint for this market is the setting up of a polycarbonate resins plant. Hence, the availability of polycarbonate resin is uncertain in every region. Therefore, various polycarbonate films manufacturers have shut their plants or reduced the production capacities.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Use of Polycarbonate Films in Various Industries

Growing Demand for Recyclable Plastics

Restraints



Difficulty of Setting Up Polycarbonate Resin Plant

Opportunities



Electrification in the Automotive Industry

Challenges



Shortage of Raw Materials



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Polycarbonate Films Market, By Type



7 Polycarbonate Films Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Polycarbonate Films Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Covestro

Dr. Dietrich Mller GmbH

Excelite

Macdermid Autotype

MGC Filsheet

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

RoWland Technologies

SABIC

Sichuan Longhua Film

Suzhou Omay Optical Materials

Teijin Limited

Wiman Corporation

