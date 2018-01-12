$1.18 Billion Global Irrigation Controllers Market Report 2017-2022 - Use of Modern Agriculture Practices is One Key Driver

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The irrigation controllers market is estimated to be valued at USD 529.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017.



The market is driven by the increasing need for water conservation, adoption of modern farming practices, and increased demand for lawn and garden equipment. The high investment costs and low farm incomes are expected to restrict the market growth.



The weather-based segment accounted for a major share in the irrigation controllers market. The demand for weather-based irrigation controllers is witnessing a rise in developed regions such as North America and Europe. These controllers obtain inputs from satellite weather stations or local weather servers and update the amount of irrigation required.



The smart controllers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The features of smart controllers such as sense flow, sense high flow, and the ability to generate and analyze weather and soil reports are the key factors leading to an increased demand for smart controllers across regions such as North America and Europe.



The non-agriculture application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of sports grounds, golf courses, and lawn & gardens is expected to increase the demand for irrigation controllers during the forecast period.



The drip/trickle segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Irrigation controllers are largely used in drip irrigation systems as they help increase efficiency of the entire irrigation system.



The Asia Pacific irrigation controllers market is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022. The demand for irrigation controllers is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rising number of sports facilities in the region and increased investments in greenhouse farming by international players.



The global market for irrigation controllers is dominated by large players such as Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Toro (US), Hunter Industries (US), and Rain Bird (US). Some of the other players in the irrigation controllers market include HydroPoint Data Systems (US), Netafim (Israel), Calsense (US), Glacon (Israel), Rachio (US), Weathermatic (US), Green IQ (Israel), and Nelson Irrigation (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Need for Water Conservation

Use of Modern Agriculture Practices

Increasing Global Demand for Lawn And Garden Equipment

Restraints



High Initial Cost of Installation

Declining Farm Income

Opportunities



Advancement in Communication Technologies

Shift from Flood Irrigation to Mechanized Irrigation

Challenges



Design Challenges Resulting in Low Demand from Developing Economies

