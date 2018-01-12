THERMADOR GROUPE: THERMADOR GROUPE: 2017 consolidated turnover: + 17.4 %

Thermador groupe

2017 consolidated turnover: + 17.4 %

In thousands of euros 2017 2017 2016 Variation 2017/2016 Variation 2017 constant scope* constant scope* /2016 1st quarter 68,513 67,942 59,776 + 14.6% + 13.7% 2d quarter 71,241 69,637 64,637 + 10.2% + 7.7% 3rd quarter 63,012 59,564 55,819 + 12.9% + 6.7% 4th quarter 68,805 58,165 51,164 + 34.5% + 13.7% Total at 31 December 271,571 255,308 231,396 + 17.4% + 10.3% Breakdown by business : Sferaco, valves 47,302 47,302 42,844 + 10.4% + 10.4% Jetly, pumps 46,435 46,435 44,584 + 4.2% + 4.2% Thermador, accessories for central heating 39,009 39,009 35,462 + 10.0% + 10.0% Mecafer et Domac, heavy tools in DIY stores * 31,255 25,285 22,918 + 36.4% + 10,3% PBtub, tubes in synthetic materials 24,261 24,261 22,236 + 9.1% + 9.1% Thermador International 21,371 21,371 19,145 + 11.6% + 11.6% Dipra, pumps and plumbing in DIY stores 19,958 19,958 18,842 + 5.9% + 5.9% Sectoriel, motorised valves and air compressors 18,378 18,378 16,745 + 9.8% + 9.8% Sodeco Valves, industrial valves and fittings* 6,347 Isocel, components for boilers 5,545 5,545 5,014 + 10.6% + 10.6% Aello, equipment for swimming pools 5,069 5,069 1,682 + 201.4% + 201.4% FGinox, fittings and flanges in stainless steel* 3,946 Axelair, ventilation equipment 2,379 2,379 1,525 + 56.0% + 56.0% Other structures 316 316 399 - 20.8% - 20.8%

* 2017 turnover taking into account acquisition of Domac by Mecafer since March 1, 2017, consolidated since March 1, 2017, acquisition of Sodeco Valves by Thermador Groupe since August 31, 2017, consolidated since September 1, 2017 and acquisition of FGinox by Thermador Groupe since September 30, 2017, consolidated since October 1, 2017.

2017 results will be published on February 16, 2018.

