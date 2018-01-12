THERMADOR GROUPE: THERMADOR GROUPE: 2017 consolidated turnover: + 17.4 %

Thermador groupe
2017 consolidated turnover: + 17.4 %
|In thousands of euros
|2017
|2017
|2016
|Variation 2017/2016
|Variation 2017
|constant scope*
|constant scope*
|/2016
|1st quarter
|68,513
|67,942
|59,776
|+ 14.6%
|+ 13.7%
|2d quarter
|71,241
|69,637
|64,637
|+ 10.2%
|+ 7.7%
|3rd quarter
|63,012
|59,564
|55,819
|+ 12.9%
|+ 6.7%
|4th quarter
|68,805
|58,165
|51,164
|+ 34.5%
|+ 13.7%
|Total at 31 December
|271,571
|255,308
|231,396
|+ 17.4%
|+ 10.3%
|Breakdown by business :
|Sferaco, valves
|47,302
|47,302
|42,844
|+ 10.4%
|+ 10.4%
|Jetly, pumps
|46,435
|46,435
|44,584
|+ 4.2%
|+ 4.2%
|Thermador, accessories for central heating
|39,009
|39,009
|35,462
|+ 10.0%
|+ 10.0%
|Mecafer et Domac, heavy tools in DIY stores *
|31,255
|25,285
|22,918
|+ 36.4%
|+ 10,3%
|PBtub, tubes in synthetic materials
|24,261
|24,261
|22,236
|+ 9.1%
|+ 9.1%
|Thermador International
|21,371
|21,371
|19,145
|+ 11.6%
|+ 11.6%
|Dipra, pumps and plumbing in DIY stores
|19,958
|19,958
|18,842
|+ 5.9%
|+ 5.9%
|Sectoriel, motorised valves and air compressors
|18,378
|18,378
|16,745
|+ 9.8%
|+ 9.8%
|Sodeco Valves, industrial valves and fittings*
|6,347
|Isocel, components for boilers
|5,545
|5,545
|5,014
|+ 10.6%
|+ 10.6%
|Aello, equipment for swimming pools
|5,069
|5,069
|1,682
|+ 201.4%
|+ 201.4%
|FGinox, fittings and flanges in stainless steel*
|3,946
|Axelair, ventilation equipment
|2,379
|2,379
|1,525
|+ 56.0%
|+ 56.0%
|Other structures
|316
|316
|399
|- 20.8%
|- 20.8%
* 2017 turnover taking into account acquisition of Domac by Mecafer since March 1, 2017, consolidated since March 1, 2017, acquisition of Sodeco Valves by Thermador Groupe since August 31, 2017, consolidated since September 1, 2017 and acquisition of FGinox by Thermador Groupe since September 30, 2017, consolidated since October 1, 2017.
2017 results will be published on February 16, 2018.
