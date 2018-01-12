Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - RP Strategic Income Plus Fund has adopted the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. Accordingly, the risk rating of RP Strategic Income Plus Fund has changed from "Medium Low" to "Low".

About RPIA

RPIA is one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers with over $4.8 billion under management. Founded in 2009 by a group of senior investment professionals with more than 20 years of debt market expertise and international experience, the firm specializes in delivering global, alternative fixed income solutions with a relentless focus on capital preservation and generating positive, absolute returns. The investment team has a disciplined and unique skill set in credit focus strategies in North American and global markets with a proven track record that has achieved strong risk-adjusted returns.

