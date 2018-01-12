The global automotive fog lights market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global automotive fog lights market segmentation by product type and end-user

Technavio's report on the global automotive fog lights market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user (OEM and aftermarket) and product type (standard fog lights and adaptive fog lights). As projected in 2016, around 93% of the market share originated from standard fog lights segment. Standard fog lights use simple lighting technologies, and are used in vehicles during low-visibility conditions, to illuminate the path.

Based on geography, the global automotive fog lights market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA and the Americas. As of 2016, 38% of the market share came from APAC.

"Due to the presence of developing countries in APAC, the growth prospects of the automotive fog lights market are quite attractive. A majority of the shares of entry and mid-level vehicle categories belong to APAC. As only one-third of the vehicles have fog lights, there is ample scope for penetration in the fog light application segment," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Automotive fog lights market: competitive vendor landscape

From halogens and filament to LED, the global lighting technology market has evolved significantly. GE Lighting, OSRAM, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, and Valeo are the major vendors operating in the global automotive lighting market as well as the global automotive fog lights market. The prime focus area for vendors and end-users is energy-efficient systems. Vendors operating in Europe and North America drive innovations in the automotive fog lights space.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Innovations and advancements in efficient lighting

Increasing sales in the global automotive industry

Market challenges:

Diverse segmentation of fog lights

Availability of counterfeit products in the aftermarket segment

Market trends:

All-feature headlamps

Laser and OLED lighting systems

