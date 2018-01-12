Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive fuel injector market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global automotive fuel injector market is the high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Fuel injection systems increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle without compromising the performance output of the engine, thereby ensuring a balance between performance and fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

The three emerging market trends driving the global automotive fuel injector market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing penetration of gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines

Development of electronic fuel injection systems

Development of two-stroke engine vehicles

Increasing penetration of GDI engines

The gasoline direct injection engine utilizes a turbocharger, or a turbo supercharge to improve the air intake when the vehicle is moving. This technology optimizes fuel usage at high loads and low speeds of the automotive. The use of the GDI is likely to penetrate 67% of the gasoline engines in the light vehicle segment by 2018. But, the penetration of GDI into the heavy vehicle segment will be gradual.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components, "The GDI engine is a promising technology for the automotive industry and can enable a rapid growth in the industry. GDI with its turbocharger enabled technology can cause easy and efficient downsizing of the engine without considerable loss of power with higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions."

Development of electronic fuel injection systems

The electronic fuel injection (EFI) systems ensure that the fuel injection system works efficiently in all running conditions of the vehicle. The fuel injectors when connected with engine control unit (ECU) and other sensors in the engine receive an impulse from several sensors and indicate the amount of fuel to be sprayed into the system. The appropriate and precise spraying of the atomized fuel by the fuel injectors considering the air-fuel ratio makes EFI a preferable fuel injection system in automotives.

All automakers across the world use an EFI, even for the economic segment base model vehicles. The increased usage of the EFI causes an increased demand for fuel injectors. In addition, stringent regulations on vehicular emissions will also contribute to the global automobile fuel injector market.

Development of two-stroke engine vehicles

Renault has a very different approach to the concept of efficient and cleaner engine. Renault has developed a two-stroke engine called the Powerful, which is a powertrain for a future light-duty vehicle. This engine can be used in cars and light trucks and has a two-cylinder engine.

"Powerful is a 730cc two-cylinder engine that is compact, light, and cost-effective when compared with four-stroke four-cylinder engines. The engine uses turbochargers and superchargers for continuous firing of the cylinders. The Powerful has improved fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions," says Amey

