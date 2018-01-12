Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQX: NGPHF) ("Northern" or the "Corporation") announces that John McNeice, CA, CPA has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. McNeice has extensive experience managing the financial affairs of junior resource companies. In connection with his appointment, Mr. McNeice has been granted options pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.50 per share for five years. The options vest over 18 months. Mr. McNeice's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Northern also announces that it has granted options pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan to its Chief Executive Officer and non-executive directors to purchase a total of 600,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of five years.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian company with a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite deposit located in southern Canada, relatively close to all required infrastructure. Bissett Creek is an advanced stage project that has a Full Feasibility Study and major environmental permit. Subject to the completion of operational and species at risk permitting, which are well advanced, Northern could commence construction in 2018 pending financing. The Company believes Bissett Creek has the highest margin, best flake size distribution and lowest marketing risk of any new graphite project, and has the added advantages of low capital costs and realistic production levels relative to the size of the market.

