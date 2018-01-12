Marc Dennis Honored with Art Award by The Decoration and Design Building

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Marc Dennis and his hyper-realistic paintings have been recently acknowledged by The Decoration and Design Building (DDB) and honored with their Art Award, one of the most prestigious design and art industry awards to date, during the 10th anniversary Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise Awards event held on October 11th, 2017 in New York City.

As eloquently stated in the esteemed New York Social Diary, "The Decoration & Design Building and the Cohen Design Centers honored 12 of the design industry's most illustrious talents during the 10th Anniversary Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise Awards. The event was held at the Decoration & Design Building's restaurant Upper Story by Charlie Palmer on the 14th floor during DDB Fall Market 2017.

This invitation-only event saw luminaries from the worlds of interior, landscape, product and graphic design, as well as art, photography, and architecture recognizing and honoring their peers in an intimate ceremony. Established at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles more than 20 years ago, the Stars of Design Awards are among the industry's most prestigious events. Recipients were selected for their contributions to and achievements in their respective fields: Lifetime Achievement, Interior Design, Architecture, Landscape Design, Product Design, Graphic Design, Art, Photography and Stars on the Rise."

Marc Dennis is an American artist famous for his hyper-realistic, incredibly detailed, provocative paintings that unite art, nature, history and modern culture. Influenced by masters such as Edouard Manet and Michelangelo da Merisi di Caravaggio, and with a passionate interest in transformative possibilities, Dennis creates clever and authentic paintings by merging together historical movements and pop cultural motifs culminating in alternate realities of the modern world - a world of varying narratives of humor and exuberance.

Marc Dennis's paintings have been reviewed in The New York Times, Vogue, Huffington Post, Whitehot Magazine, Town & Country, Art News and Time Magazine among many others. His works have been included in group and solo exhibitions in New York City, London, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Seattle, and can be found in numerous art museums including The Blanton Museum of Art, Austin, TX, The Springfield Museum of Art, Ohio and the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for Visual Arts at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California.

Born in Danvers, Massachusetts in 1971, Marc graduated Tyler School of Art of Temple University in Philadelphia with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree and went on to receive his Master of Fine Arts Degree from The University of Texas in Austin. Throughout his career, Dennis has received grants from Intermedia Arts, the Warhol Foundation, and the Pollock Krasner Foundation.

Marc Dennis' work can be viewed on his website: http://www.marcdennis.com

Marc Dennis (@darcmennis) - Instagram photos and videos: https://www.instagram.com/darcmennis/

Marc Dennis (@marcdennis) - Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/marcdennis

Contact Information

MarcDennis.com

marc@marcdennis.com

http://www.marcdennis.com

SOURCE: Marc Dennis