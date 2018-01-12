BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the top sulfuric acid suppliers in Canada.

Sulfuric Acid Suppliers in Canada BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for the Sulfuric Acid Industry in Canada (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading Canadian sulfuric acid suppliers.

Sulfuric acid is one of the most vital raw materials for various chemical and industrial applications as a common catalyst, dehydrating agent, and reactant in many major sectors such as fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, paper pulp, petroleum refinery, metal processing, and automotive industries, sulfuric acid is in high demand around the world. It is expected that the global sulfuric acid market will continue flourishing, posing greater opportunities for top sulfuric acid suppliers in the future. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top sulfuric acid producers, suppliers, and exporters in Canada and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and hassle-free. Connect and network with Canada's leading sulfuric acid companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level!

View more about this market: How BizVibe is helping buyers connect with leading sulfuric acid producers, suppliers, and exporters in Canada

Why Connect with Companies from Canada's Sulfuric Acid Market?

The latest market research shows that the global sulfuric acid market was valued at $10.1 billion in 2016, and the market size is expected to reach 13.5 billion by 2025, representing a strong CAGR of 3.3%. Over the last five years, Canada has emerged as the top sulfuric acid supplier in the global market, exporting around 85,000 tonnes of sulfuric acid annually and representing a demand growth of 1.8% year on year. In 2016, Canada exported over $104 million worth of sulfuric acids, representing over 19% of the world's total sulfuric acid exports in that year, making it the largest supplier of sulfuric acid in the world. The success of leading sulfuric acid suppliers in Canada will inevitably continue to flourish over the next few years, and so does the business opportunities in Canada's sulfuric acid market.

Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe's detailed breakdown of the global and Canadian sulfuric acid market

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified sulfuric acid suppliers in Canada, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Sulfuric Acid Suppliers in Canada

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading sulfuric acid suppliers in Canada.

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top sulfuric acid suppliers in Canada

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in Canada's sulfuric acid market

Increase your company's exposure. Add your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

