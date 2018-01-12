MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/18 -- Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's information circular dated November 17, 2017 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its annual shareholders' meeting held on January 11, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Louis Audet Elected 174,905,098 99.89 198,891 0.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 175,060,365 99.98 43,624 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joanne Ferstman Elected 174,280,687 99.53 823,302 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lib Gibson Elected 175,020,461 99.95 83,528 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David McAusland Elected 173,441,524 99.05 1,662,465 0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Peeters Elected 174,136,317 99.45 967,672 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carole J. Salomon Elected 174,969,657 99.92 134,332 0.08 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

