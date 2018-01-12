US investment management company BlackRock reported stronger than expected profits from its fourth trading quarter after drawing further cash into its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). BlackRock's fourth-quarter profits also got a $1.2bn boost thanks to the Trump administration's new tax laws, leading the company to raise its quarterly dividend by 15% to $2.88 per share. The New York-based firm said its iShares ETF business took in $54.8bn in fresh funds during the twelve months ended 31 December, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...