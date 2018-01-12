Frank Magliochetti - On the Increased Incidence of Shingles

LAWRENCE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / "The goal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization programs is to see a reduction in the appearance of a disease, but sometimes just the opposite occurs," states Frank Magliochetti, Parcae Capital's managing partner. With a B.S. in Pharmacy, Frank Magliochetti's participation in Northeastern University's Masters of Toxicology Program provides the foundation for his expertise in pain management and disease control, which is why a 39% rise in Shingles over an 18-year period drew Mr. Magliochetti's concern. Lingering dormant in the body following both infection and vaccination, the Varicella Zoster virus responsible for Chickenpox, can be reactivated, emerging as the Herpes Zoster Virus, or Shingles. To combat such re-emergent diseases, breakthrough pharmaceutical solutions are paramount.

Scientists and researchers have sought to discover why the Zoster virus is prone to make an appearance later in life, for some over 40 years of age, but not for others. Virus dormancy in the nerve clusters of the head and spine can also cause the virus-infected nerve to become damaged and create further complications from its resurgence years after the painful blisters of Shingles. A recent CDC study published in the American College of Physicians Medical Journal, Annals of Internal Medicine, concluded that the increased incidence of Shingles was already on the rise prior to the introduction of the 1996 Chickenpox vaccination program. While this study eliminated the program itself as a contributor, the reason for the rise of the disease remains without definitive explanation, and a cure, elusive.

In October 2017, The New York Times revealed that the USDA gave its approval for the new Shingles vaccine, Shingrix. Studies have shown that Shingrix is a more effective preventative than its predecessor, Zostavax, because of the way it is designed to boost the immune system's response. The result is a 97% protection rate for those in their 50s and 60s, with the higher risk group of those in their 70s and 80s receiving a 91% rate of protection. If you have been previously vaccinated against Shingles, the CDC recommends revaccination with Shingrix once it becomes available in late 2017 or early 2018.

With more than 30 years of healthcare experience, Frank Magliochetti is an expert in medicine and finance, who has launched successful ventures and helped others realize their business dreams. He holds a pharmacy degree from Northeastern University, where he entered the Masters of Toxicology program. Frank went on to specialize in corporate finance, receiving an MBA from The Sawyer School of Business at Suffolk University. In addition to founding several businesses, he has also held senior positions at Baxter International, Kontron Instruments, Haemonetics Corporation, and Sandoz. As part of the team at Massachusetts-based Parcae Capital, Frank provides financial restructuring and interim management services to companies in the healthcare, media, and alternative energy industries.

