TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its fourth quarter 2017 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. The Company will also host its fourth quarter 2017 earnings release teleconference on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France: +33 (0) 8 05 08 14 88

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 800 028 8438

United States: +1 844 304 0775

International (Other): +1 970 297 2369

Callers should reference Conference ID 9939459.

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u7nr9xwq.

Those interested in listening to the webcast should register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

An online audio replay of the call will be available at approximately 8 p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on February 22, 2018. An audio replay will also be available through August 23, 2018 by dialing +1 855 859 2056 (U.S. Canada) or +1 800 585 8367 (International) and referring to Conference ID 9939459.

