TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/18 -- PUF Ventures Inc. ("PUF Ventures") has announced the completion of the arrangement and plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Cannvas MedTech Inc. ("MTEC").

In accordance with the Arrangement, the shareholders of PUF Ventures as at October 4, 2017, the record date for the annual general meeting that was held on November 24, 2017, will receive one common share of MTEC for every seven (7) common shares which they currently hold in PUF Ventures.

Company: PUF Ventures Inc. Symbol: PUF Ex-Distribution Date: October 3, 2017 Record Date: October 4, 2017 Distribution Date: January 16, 2018

