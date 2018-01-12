According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cryogenic PPE marketis expected to grow at a CAGR close to 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005599/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cryogenic PPE market 2017-2021 under their energy library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Cryogenic PPE Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global cryogenic PPE market into the following type of end-users:

Oil and gas

Energy

Metallurgy

Electronics

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating segments are discussed below:

Oil and gas

Due to its high applicability in essential processes, such as distillation, air separation, hydrofracturing, and storage of gases in the liquid form, cryogenic PPE finds extensive applications in the oil and gas segment. Natural gas storage and transportation applications contribute significantly to the dominance of the segment in the market. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing trade of natural gas due to irregularities in natural gas reserves and supplies. Some of the other applications that are widely deployed in the oil and gas industry are cryogenic air separation and distillation.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research, "Cryogenic equipment is used for the storage and processing of LNG in natural gas processing. The removal of mercury is a crucial process, during LNG processing. The presence of mercury during the process can damage aluminum heat exchangers, resulting in severe damage to the LNG plant. Therefore, in natural gas processing operations, the application of cryogenics for controlling temperatures plays a significant role."

Energy

In addition to hydrogen fuel applications, the energy segment covers LNG-related applications in power plants. Investments in natural gas-based power plants will increase due to the growing demand for power worldwide and environmental concerns due to coal-based power plants. In addition, coal-dominant countries, such as the US, China, and India, have implemented natural gas as the best green alternative and planned to reduce the dependency on coal.

"The GHG emissions produced by natural gas is less and conversion efficiency is close to coal-based power plants. Countries such as the US, China, and India have set up LNG infrastructure in power plants to boost natural gas supply. This in turn increases the demand for cryogenic equipment, such as cryogenic PPE, in the power industry," says Neelesh.

Metallurgy

Among the widely implied applications of cryogenic, metallurgy is one of the top sectors. In the iron and steel and heavy metal fabrication industries, industrial gases, such as oxygen, argon, helium, and nitrogen, are used in various applications. As oxygen is used for manufacturing other metals, such as lead and copper, the steel industry is the largest end-user of it.

Sub-zero treatment of steel, such as cryo treatment, shrink fitting, and cold treatment, improves the tool life significantly. By increasing hardness, providing dimensional stability, and improving wear resistance such processes enhance the property of metals. Researchers have proved that the average tool life increases after the cryo treatment process and there is a significant improvement in the wear resistance of various materials.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

BOC

Honeywell International

NSA NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL

Tempshield Cryo-Protection

Browse Related Reports:

Global PPE Market for Lab and Research Facilities 2017-2021

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2017-2021

Global Digital Power Meter Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005599/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com