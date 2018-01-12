TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/18 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ", or the "Company") (TSX: LGQ) announces a correction to its press release entitled "LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. Announces Results of Retraction of 7.00% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures" issued today. A total of $15,012,000 of LOGiQ's 7.00% senior unsecured convertible debentures due June 30, 2021 (the "Debentures") were tendered for retraction, not $13,698,000 as previously disclosed. Following redemption of the Debentures tendered for retraction by the Company, there will be $5,214,000 principal amount of Debentures outstanding after the Retraction Date.

