Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'ATM Managed Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the managed services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of ATM managed services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005261/en/

Global ATM Managed Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The ATM managed services industry is experiencing a high global demand for digital ATM services from financial institutions such as banks due to its user-friendliness and low transaction time," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "The rapid adoption of new technological tools to provide better customer experience and reduce cyber-attacks will further help banks to reach out to the unbanked remote areas cost-effectively," added Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global ATM Managed Services Market:

Adoption of IoT in ATM management services

Installation of cash recycler

Next-gen omnichannel ATM management solution

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Adoption of IoT in ATM management services:

The increase in cyber attacks across economies has escalated security concerns among the global population. Also, the high operating costs, demand for higher uptime, and the need for better management of ATM sites have led to the demand for a central monitoring system that makes business processes easy and straightforward for buyers such as financial institutions. Incorporating IoT helps in delivering complete visibility and real-time control of such systems, thereby enabling safer and efficient management of ATM sites. It also offers benefits such as live monitoring andhelps lower costs due to low human deployment.

Installation of cash recycler:

Financial institutions are focusing on installing cash recyclers as cash recycling software enables financial institutions to offer appropriate services to their customers and improve operational efficiency while cutting down costs. Cash recyclers are used to recycle notes as it helps in reducing cash replenishment, errors by tellers, reduction in scope of attacks and cash counterfeit. Moreover, this software also helps in tackling cost sinks such as counting cash multiple times, the manual reconciliation process, and inadequate transportation.

Next-gen omnichannel ATM management solution:

Omnichannel ATMs are evolved to be a channel complementary to branch, mobile, and internet banking with the primary objective to create a consistent experience across all channels. Such ATM's include targeted marketing and advertising, information services, multi-media ATMs, rapid dispensing capabilities, and international remittances. KPI's of omnichannel ATM management systems include status indicators such as cash level indicator and fault indicators.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Security Printing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Label and Package Printing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Web-to-Print Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005261/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com