Global UAV Technologies is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 15- Jan. 28, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Global UAV Technologies (CSE: UAV):

With its growing technical expertise and expanding reach globally, Global UAV Technologies is implementing its plan to become a leader within the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (or 'UAV') sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum UAV-based surface and sub-surface imagery. Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its subsidiaries and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

www.globaluavtech.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

